More than 600 Afghans evacuated in U.S. military plane

About 640 people crammed into a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flying from Kabul Sunday night, according to U.S. defense officials.

US defence officials reportedly said the passengers – among them women and children – on the flight were safely evacuated from Kabul to Qatar on Sunday.

According to Defense One, it is the most people ever flown in a C-17, a massive military cargo plane that has been operated by the U.S. and its allies for nearly three decades.

It comes after at least seven people were killed in chaotic scenes at the airport in Kabul on Monday.