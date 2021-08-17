Face masks mandatory both indoors, outdoors in Georgia starting today

Wearing of facemasks outdoors has become mandatory in Georgia starting today as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country.

Now individuals will have to wear facemasks both indoors and outdoors.

Georgia lifted the regulation of wearing facemasks outdoors in June 2021. However, wearing facemasks outdoors where at least five people have gathered became mandatory again starting early August because the coronavirus cases began to surge in Georgia starting July 2021.

Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze stated earlier today that along with a three-week coronavirus restrictions which came into force starting August 14, the new regulation on wearing of facemasks will curb the spread of the virus.

She said that there are no longer beds in Georgian hospitals to receive Covid-19 patients.

Tikaradze stated that 95% of the individuals who are undergoing treatment in hospitals currently have not received the coronavirus vaccine at all, Agenda.ge reported.