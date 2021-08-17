Cavusoglu: Ankara welcomes Taliban's messages so far

Turkey is in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"We would like to say that we welcome the messages given by the Taliban so far," Cavusoglu told reporters during a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi in the capital Amman.

Turkey will continue to support Afghanistan's economic development, stability, and peace, the Turkish diplomat added.

He elaborated that Turkey is cooperating with the U.S. regarding evacuations at the airport which will continue in the upcoming days when safety is ensured.

The foreign minister also noted that Ankara would discuss the transition process in Afghanistan and the fate of Kabul airport security.

The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan after capturing the capital Kabul on Sunday and are in the process of establishing their government that had been removed after U.S.-led foreign forces occupied the country in 2001.