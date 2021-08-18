Afghan VP Saleh declares himself caretaker president

Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Twitter that he is in the country and is the "legitimate caretaker president" as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and a transitional government is formed.

"Clarity: As per the Constitution of Afghanistan; in absence, escape, resignation or death of the president; the FVP (first vice president) becomes the caretaker president," he said.

"I am currently inside my country and I am the legitimate caretaker president," Saleh added.

"I am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus," he declared.

Saleh had said after a security meeting chaired by then President Ashraf Ghani last week that he was proud of the armed forces and the government would do all it could to strengthen resistance to the Taliban.

Earlier, Saleh also vowed that "he will not surrender," Daily Sabah reported.