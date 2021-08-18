Armenian armed forces again fire at Azerbaijani positions

Armenian armed forces have fired on Azerbaijani positions again this morning, according to the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijani positions in Istisu village (Kalbajar district) and Galakand village (Gadabay district) from the positions in Basarkechar and Shishgaya settlements of Basarkechar district on Aug.17 from 21:55 (GMT +4) to 01:00 Aug.18.

"The personnel of the Azerbaijani troops suffered no casualties.The current situation is under the control of the Azerbaijani servicemen," the ministry added.

In addition, on August 17, starting from 17:45 to 20:33, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using sniper rifles, large-caliber machine guns and small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.