UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on Afghanistan
The UN Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Afghanistan on August 24, its press service said on Tuesday.
The session is convened at the request of Afghanistan and Pakistan, coordinator of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to address "serious human rights concerns" over the situation in Afghanistan.
The request was supported by 89 nations so far. Most of the delegation will address the session via a video link.
Vestnik Kavkaza
