Daily COVID-19 infections stand at 5,914 in Georgia

Georgia has reported 5,914 new cases of coronavirus, 3,316 recoveries and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours.

57,312 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia currently.

56,878 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 34,374 of the 56,878 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 22,504 were PCR tests.

Georgian health officials say that the coronavirus cases still continue to surge and that the epidemiological situation remains 'alarming'. However, they hope that the restrictions which came into power last week and yesterday will work and in the coming days daily infections will decrease.

Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze stated earlier today that a field hospital for 500 is ready to receive Covid-19 patients. "However, we will do our best to use the field hospital only when there is no other way," Agenda.ge cited her as saying.

The country has had 496,376 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 10.71 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 432,506 of the 496,376 patients have recovered, while 6,532 have died from the virus.

7,029 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,461 of the 7,029 patients are in critical condition. 327 of the 1,461 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

46,833 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 51,513 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 7,515,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 857,056 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 251,447 individuals have been completely vaccinated.