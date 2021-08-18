Main » News

Azerbaijani and Turkish defense ministers discuss cooperation

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar during his visit to the International Defense Exhibition IDEF-2021 in Istanbul on August 17, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties noted the importance of developing cooperation in the defense industry and exchanged views on regional security, bilateral relations and other issues of interest.

