Russian PM pays official visit to Kazakhstan

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a working visit to Nur-Sultan today.



During his visit, the head of government will meet with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and the first president of the republic, leader of the nation Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The Russian prime minister's visit will begin with talks with Askar Mamin. Following the meeting, which will be held at the Astana International Financial Center, joint documents are expected to be signed.



During the visit, topical issues of the development of Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the industrial, energy, transport, cultural and humanitarian fields will be discussed.



In addition, it is planned to discuss the expansion within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and joint measures to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus, TASS reports.