New Covid-19 vaccination centre opens in Georgia

New Covid-19 vaccination centre opens at Georgian National University SEU

A large new Covid-19 vaccination centre will open today at Georgian National University (SEU), where the public will be able to receive Pfizer, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines against Covid-19 without any prior registration, announces the Ministry of Health of Georgia.

The vaccination centre will be open every day, including weekends, from 10:00 to 18:00.

While public transport is suspended until September 4, special transport lines are operating in the capital city of Tbilisi to ensure the population has access to vaccination centres.

As of August 18, a total of 605,609 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Georgia, while 251,447 people are fully vaccinated in the country, announces the National Center for Disease Control.

Individuals who are unable to visit vaccination centres due to health conditions are able to call the hotline 1522 and ask for vaccination service at home, Agenda.ge reported.