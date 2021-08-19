Putin and Raisi hold first telephone conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to discuss the outlook for the resumption of compliance with the Iranian nuclear deal, the Kremlin’s press-service said on Wednesday.

"The outlook for resuming compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian Nuclear Program was discussed," the statement runs.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the achieved level of bilateral relations.

Putin congratulated Raisi upon his victory in the recent presidential election and upon taking office.

"[They] focused attention on the current developments in Afghanistan and expressed their readiness to help in establishing peace and stability in that country," the statement says.

The phone call was the first between Putin and Raisi, who took office as Iran’s president in early August. The Kremlin pointed out that the presidents agreed in their phone conversation to continue personal contacts.