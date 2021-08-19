Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals he is UFC shareholder

Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced that he is officially a shareholder in the UFC. The promotion's parent company, Endeavor, recently became a public entity and Nurmagomedov jumped on the opportunity by buying shares in the world's premier MMA organization.

“Yes, I am already there. UFC has already gone to IPO and I have some part of the shares,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov, confirming the news at a recent Gorilla Fighting Championship press conference.

MMA journalist Igor Lazorin reported that Khabib Nurmagomedov has bought shares in the UFC and also shared a clip on Instagram where 'The Eagle' is seen speaking revealing the news.

After confirming that he's indeed bought some of the shares, Nurmagomedov went on to speak about the 'great prospects' he sees in the promotion.

The undefeated fighter also said that now that he owns some of the UFC shares, Nurmagomedov said he has been talking to Dana White regarding some of his own ideas to take the promotion forward.

Asked if he was gifted the shares by the promotion, Nurmagomedov simply stated that he doesn't like being handed anything.

“Yes, it is. We discussed this topic a lot with Dana White in our meetings. I see great prospects for UFC. They went to IPO and they have very great prospects. I don’t like gifts. We can say that I bought the UFC stock. This will be true.”