Ashraf Ghani vows to return to Afghanistan soon

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who fled the country has pledged to return to Afghanistan soon, he said on Wednesday in a video address published on his Facebook page.

"I am in the [United Arab] Emirates but I will soon return to my country," he said, noting that he is "in consultations with others" before his return home. Ghani noted that he will continue working "to achieve justice for Afghans."

"I was forced to leave Kabul, I did not want to be the reason for bloodshed in the capital," Ghani said, adding that "he was searched for." "I was in the palace when the security told me that something similar to a coup took place when the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) entered the capital," he pointed out.

The politician underlined that he does not believe himself to be a traitor. "I did not betray the home country and ask everyone not to pay attention to rumors, we wanted peace for Kabul and did not want it to be destroyed. I hope that the war in Afghanistan will end," he added. "Our armed forces are not responsible for this failure, politicians are to blame."

Ghani also stressed that he was engaged in talks with the Taliban to ensure security of Kabul and a peaceful transfer of power.

On August 15, Ghani flew out of Afghanistan several hours before the Taliban entered Kabul without a fight and established full control over the capital. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself the caretaker president according to the national constitution and in absence of the president, calling to put up armed resistance against the Taliban. Western countries are evacuating their nationals and embassy staffers.