U.S. says Ghani 'no longer a figure in Afghanistan'

The United States appeared to dismiss on Wednesday former President Ashraf Ghani's pledge to return to the country he fled amid the Taliban seizure of Kabul, saying he is "no longer a figure in Afghanistan."

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters she has seen reports that Ghani arrived in the United Arab Emirates, saying "that is that."

But Sherman said that while the pledge has largely been upheld for US nationals, the hardline group appears to have violated its pledge vis-a-vis Afghans.

"We have seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements and their commitments to our government, are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from reaching the airport," she said.

"Our team in Doha, and our military partners on the ground in Kabul, are engaging directly with the Taliban to make clear that we expect them to allow all American citizens, all third-country nationals and all Afghans who wish to leave to do so safely and without harassment,” Anadolu Agency cited her as saying.