Leaders in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley defy Taliban

The son of a powerful Afghan resistance commander who once fought against the Taliban (banned in Russia) declared he is "ready to follow" in his father's footsteps and take up arms against the Islamist military organization now in control of his homeland.

Ahmad Massoud, who resides in one of the few remaining regions in Afghanistan not under Taliban control, pleaded for help from the West as he promised to oversee his own resistance mission nearly 20 years after his father, Ahmad Shah Massoud, was killed by assassins from al Qaeda.

"I write from the Panjshir Valley today, ready to follow in my father’s footsteps, with mujahideen fighters who are prepared to once again take on the Taliban," Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, wrote in an op-ed published by the Washington Post. "We have stores of ammunition and arms that we have patiently collected since my father’s time, because we knew this day might come."

Panjshir, a province located northeast of Kabul where former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh fled in recent days, contains one of the only stretches of territory inside Afghanistan outside of Taliban control.

Massoud said his father gathered resistance fighters in the same region as a mujahideen commander when the Taliban controlled Afghanistan before the turn of the century.

The elder Massoud — who was assassinated on Sept. 9, 2001, two days before al Qaeda terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people in attacks within the United States — died "fighting for the fate of Afghanistan but also for the West," his son said.

Saleh, who joined anti-Taliban forces this week, declared himself the "legitimate caretaker president" on Tuesday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country ahead of the Taliban's advance into Kabul on Sunday.

“We have lost territory but not legitimacy,” Saleh told the New York Times in an interview published Wednesday. “I, as caretaker president, upholder of the Constitution, don’t see the Taliban emirate either as legitimate or national.”

Massoud said Afghans have already responded to his call for resistance in the Panjshir Valley, including members of the Afghan Special Forces and others from the Afghan army who "were disgusted by the surrender of their commanders and are now making their way to the hills of Panjshir with their equipment."