U.S. carriers allowed to operate Kabul evacuation flights

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that domestic air carriers and civilian pilots can fly into Kabul to conduct evacuation or relief flights with prior U.S. Defense Department approval.

In a statement, the FAA said that without prior approval, U.S. carriers cannot fly over Afghanistan airspace or fly into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The FAA cited "a lack of high altitude air traffic control services."

All relief flights into Kabul "must have permission" from the Defense Department, the FAA said.

Without prior approval, U.S. passenger and air carriers are prohibited from flying over nearly all of Afghanistan, the FAA said, adding it does not apply to Defense Department operated flights.

There is no indication yet the Defense Department will seek to use U.S. carriers as part of the massive planned evacuation effort of thousands of people.

A White House official told reporters late Wednesday the U.S. mlilitary in the last day evacuated approximately 1,800 individuals on 10 C-17s. Since August 14, the United States have evacuated nearly 6,000 people, Reuters reported.

The FAA issued a new "Notice to Airmen" late Wednesday that imposed the new restrictions barring flights over Afghanistan without prior approval, citing risks "posed by extremist/militant activity, limited risk mitigation capabilities and disruptions to air traffic services."