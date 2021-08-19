Gas price in Europe continue decline amidst plans to pump through Nord Stream 2

The price of gas in Europe accelerated its decline during trading on Thursday and reached $480 per thousand cubic meters after Gazprom's statement on the possibility of pumping gas through Nord Stream 2 in 2021, according to the ICE data presented on Thursday.

To date, the price of gas has somewhat won back the fall and is trading at a level slightly above $490 per 1,000 cubic meters or 41.07 euros per MWh (based on the current euro-dollar exchange rate, ICE prices are presented in euro per MWh). The overall drop in gas prices per day is already 9.4%.

The cost of the September futures contract on the TTF hub in the Netherlands went down to $507 per 1000 cubic meters or 42.3 euros per MWh The cost of gas was at $ 527 per 1,000 cubic meters until the release of the statement, which is almost 4% higher than the current indicator, TASS reported.

Earlier, Gazprom said that 5.6 bln cubic meters of gas could be supplied through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in 2021.

On August 18, the gas prices in Europe also went down by almost 10% due to the information that gas pumping through Nord Stream 2 already began, however it managed to win back part of the fall.