Kazakh president notes strong growth of trade relations with Russia

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted a strong growth of relations with Russia in the trade and economic field at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday.

"Russian friends, colleagues, I am glad to welcome you to the capital. I know that you held fruitful negotiations yesterday. I note a strong growth of relations between our states in the trade and economic field," the Kazakh president said.

According to him, in the first five months of 2021, mutual trade increased by 26%, despite the pandemic-related difficulties, TASS reported.

"The agenda is focused on ambitious plans to boost cooperation through particular projects. To date, important, if not to say, flagship projects have been created due to the efforts of our countries’ governments in various fields. I think we should definitely be working in this direction," Tokayev emphasized.