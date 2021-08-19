Georgia reports 4,921 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,921 new cases of coronavirus, 4,471 recoveries and 58 deaths in the past 24 hours.

57,704 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia currently.

49,468 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 29,152 of the 49,468 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,316 were PCR tests.

The country has had 501,297 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 10.78 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 436,977of the 501,297 patients have recovered, while 6,590 have died from the virus.

7,133 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,482 of the 7,133 patients are in critical condition. 320 of the 1,482 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 54,448 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

More than 7,565,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 883,570 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 258,303 individuals have been completely vaccinated.