Russia Ready to Help Evacuate Afghans Fleeing Taliban – FM

Russia is ready to send airplanes to Afghanistan to evacuate Afghans fleeing the Taliban as well as Russians who wish to leave the country, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday, The Moscow Times reported.

Thousands of Afghan citizens have rushed to flee the country this week following the Taliban’s swift takeover of Kabul, resulting in chaos at Kabul’s airport that has led to the deaths of at least 12 people.

"We are ready to provide Russian civil aviation services to ensure the flight of any number of Afghan citizens, including women and children, to any foreign countries that show interest in receiving and accommodating them," Interfax quoted Zakharova saying.

She added that Taliban leadership has guaranteed that it wouldn't interfere with these flights.

Zakharova stressed that evacuations of Russia's embassy personnel or its citizens are not currently being discussed.