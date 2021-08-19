Biden, first lady to get COVID-19 booster vaccine -ABC News interview

U.S. President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity, as his administration announced booster shots would be offered to Americans in September, Reuters reports.

"We will get the booster shots," Biden told ABC News in a television interview that aired on Thursday.

His comments were taped on Wednesday as health officials unveiled plans to make third doses of the approved two-dose COVID-19 vaccines available for U.S. adults starting Sept. 20.

The booster program is being launched even as millions of Americans have yet to have their initial shots and as many around the world await vaccine supplies. read more

U.S. health officials defended the administration's plan to offer Americans' additional protection against the virus with another vaccine dose, saying they could still donate millions of doses worldwide and continue encouraging people to get their first shot.

"When we see evidence that immunity is waning, especially in the face of this Delta variant... we have an obligation to act to protect people at home," U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.