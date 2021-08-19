Erdogan says Turkey ready to cooperate with Taliban

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara is willing to cooperate with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) after the radical movement seized power in Afghanistan, TASS reports.

"We are ready for all kinds of cooperation to preserve peace for the Afghan people, [ensure] safety for Turkish nationals living in this country and protect interests of our state," Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying.

After the main part of the Western military contingent was pulled out of the country, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to establish control over the country. On August 15, Taliban militants entered Kabul without a fight and took over the city in a matter of hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down to avoid bloodshed, as he put it, and fled the country. Western states are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.