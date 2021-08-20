Azerbaijan Army’s positions in Lachin, Tovuz and Kalbajar directions subjected to fire

Armenian armed forces have fired on Azerbaijani positions in Lachin, Tovuz and Kalbajar directions today, according to the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

On August 19 starting from 17:24 to 00:25 August 20 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Khanazakh settlement of the Gorus region in the Ashaghi Zaghali settlement of the Basarkechar region and Chinarli settlement of the Berd region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Jaghazur settlement of the Lachin region, Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region and Asrik Jirdakhan settlement of the Tovuz region.

"Moreover, on August 20 starting from 01:23, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporally deployed, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army Units positions stationed in the vicinity of the Khalfali settlement of the city of Shusha.

"The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire. There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army. Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation," the ministry said.