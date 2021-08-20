Blinken discusses Afghanistan with G7 foreign ministers, EU

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan with G7 foreign ministers and the high representative of the European Union on Thursday.

"All leaders underscored the imperative of safe passage for those who wish to leave Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political resolution that protects the fundamental human rights of all Afghans," U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Leaders agreed that the international community’s relationship with the Taliban (banned in Russia) "will depend on their actions, not their words."

They also exchanged views on counterterrorism, humanitarian efforts and refugee migration, agreeing to remain in close contact on all fronts, said Price.

The war between the Taliban and Afghan forces intensified as foreign troops announced their withdrawal from the country by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that destroyed New York City's World Trade Center, damaged the Pentagon and brought down an airliner near Shanksville, Pennsylvania which led to the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.

The Taliban made rapid military advances in recent weeks and took control of the capital on Sunday as Afghan government forces fled or surrendered. Former President Ashraf Ghani also left the country.