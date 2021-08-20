Alleged triple Covid-19 case in Georgia not officially confirmed

It has not been laboratory confirmed that an individual in Georgia has contracted Covid-19 three times, Head of Infectious Diseases and AIDS Centre Tengiz Tsertsvadze stated earlier today, following earlier reports to the effect.

Doctor Revaz Mechurchlishvili said yesterday that his patient allegedly contracted Covid-19 three times.

"We have several cases of an individual having contracted the virus twice. However, the Lugar Lab has not yet confirmed that this individual contracted it thrice,” Agenda.ge cited Tsertsvadze as saying.

Coronavirus cases began to surge in Georgia starting July. The government was forced to return several restrictions, including mandatory wearing of facemasks both indoors and outdoors.

Public transport has been stopped and large events were prohibited in the country including September 3.