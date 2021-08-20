Afghan footballer falls to death from US plane in Kabul

Afghan authorities have confirmed that a young footballer fell to his death after trying to stow away on a U.S. military plane leaving Kabul airport.

Zaki Anwari, 19, had played for Afghanistan's national youth team. Further details of when he died have not been disclosed, BBC reported.

Since the Taliban's recapture of Afghanistan, thousands of people have scrambled to Kabul's airport as Western countries rush to evacuate their citizens and Afghan colleagues.

Images emerged on Monday showing hundreds of people running alongside a US air force plane as it moved down a runway. Some people were seen clinging to its side.

Local media reports said that at least two people fell to their deaths after it took off. The US air force has also confirmed that human remains were found in the landing gear of an aircraft after it arrived in Qatar.