Mishustin: EAEU economy recovering amid pandemic due to joint efforts

The economy of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states is recovering gradually amid the coronavirus pandemic due to joint efforts, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting of the Eurasian intergovernmental council on Friday.

"The pandemic period has demonstrated that our union is capable of swiftly and flexibly adjusting to various challenges and changes. Thanks to joint efforts the EAEU economy is gradually recovering. The macroeconomic indicators are not bad overall, by the end of the first half of the year agriculture output went up by 0.6%, industrial production - by 4.4%, manufacturing - by 6.5%," TASS cited him as saying.

Mishustin also noted "very good trade dynamics" inside the EAEU member-states and with third countries. He urged to continue dealing actively with removing obstacles to free movement of goods, services, capital and workforce.