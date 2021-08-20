Georgia reports 4,743 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,743 new cases of coronavirus, 3,393 recoveries and 59 deaths in the past 24 hours.

58,995 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia currently. 46,389 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 29,181 of the 46,389 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,208 were PCR tests.

The country has had 506,040 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 10.22 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 440,370 of the 506,040 patients have recovered, while 6,649 have died from the virus.

7,238 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,477 of the 7,238 patients are in critical condition. 335 of the 1,477 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 51,993 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 7,760,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 907,665 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 266,962 individuals have been completely vaccinated, Agenda.ge reported.