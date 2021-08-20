40% of Georgian teachers vaccinated

Vaccination rates for teachers in Georgia stand at 40%, Deputy Minister of Education Ekaterine Dgebuadze said.

"We expect that the figure will significantly increase in the coming weeks," Dgebuadze stated.

907,665 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 266,962 individuals have been completely vaccinated, Agenda.ge reported.

Starting Monday individuals will be able to visit public service halls around the country to register themselves or family members for the coronavirus vaccine, or to call the number: 2 405 405. Public service halls will provide the service from 9:00 to 18:00 on weekdays and from 10:00 to 17:00 on the weekend.