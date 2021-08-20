Zelensky to ask Biden to interfere with Nord Stream 2 situation

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky said that he would ask U.S. President Joe Biden to interfere once more in the situation with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

In addition, Ukrainian authorities are reportedly forming a working group, which will be responsible for the neutralization of national security threats associated with the coming launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, RBC-Ukraine reported on Friday.

The publication refers to correspondence between Prime Minister Denis Shmygal and head of the President’s office Andrey Yermak.

According to their letters, the working group will serve as a communication platform to discuss and elaborate proposals on the neutralization of threats Ukraine may face after the launch of Nord Stream 2.

In particular, Andrey Yermak asked the Prime Minister to include Deputy Prime Minister responsible for European and Euro Atlantic integration Olga Stefashina and Justice Minister Denis Malyuska into the working group at the initiative of President Vladimir Zelensky.