Putin and Merkel meet in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is certain that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow on Friday will not be just a farewell one, but also be filled with specific, business-like content.

Before the beginning of the talks in the Kremlin the Russian leader presented Merkel with a bouquet of flowers.

"Currently Russia is hosting Germany Year, with economic development taking center stage. We maintain permanent contact by telephone. We have many issues that should be addressed at a face-to-face meeting. I am certain this will be not just a farewell visit, following your decision not to seek election as federal chancellor again, but a visit filled with serious, businesslike content," Putin told Merkel.

During the protocol part of the meeting, when Putin was speaking about Russian-German contacts, there was a ring to Merkel’s mobile telephone, so she had to turn it off.

Germany remains one of the main trade and economic partners of Russia in Europe and worldwide, Putin said before beginning talks with Merkel.

"I would like to note that Germany remains one of the main partners for us, both in Europe and in the world in general, among other things, thanks to your efforts as the federal chancellor during the previous 16 years. Country-wise, Germany for us is the second trade and economic partner following China. Despite the fact that in 2020 we had a rather serious downturn, now the trade turnaround has almost doubled over the first six months," the Russian leader said.

The Russian president also noted the work of Russian-German bilateral mechanisms, groups and forums, including the Year of Germany in Russia dedicated to economic development. "We are constantly in touch over the phone," he added.

As the Kremlin’s press-service said earlier, the leaders of Russia and Germany were to discuss the current condition of and outlook for the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as to consider a number of crucial international and regional issues.

Merkel’s current visit to Russia is the 19th and, apparently, the last one in her current capacity, because in the forthcoming parliamentary elections she will not contest the position of chancellor.