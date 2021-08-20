Taliban movement claims to resume talks on forming government

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has resumed talks on creating a new inclusive government in Afghanistan, the TOLOnews TV channel reported on Friday citing spokesman for the Qatari political office of the group Muhammad Suhail Shaheen.

"We resumed talks on creating an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Consultations on the makeup of the future government are underway with various political movements. When the structure has been determined, it will be announced," the TV channel quoted him as saying.

"Now is not the time to conduct elections to decide the government," the spokesman noted. "We have a power vacuum. So there’s no time for elections. There is no new constitution so far, we are developing it for subsequent approval. A lot of work is ahead, and an inclusive government is needed for that. These people will be chosen by means of dialogue between various politicians and our top leadership," he explained.