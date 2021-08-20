Dutch football club pays tribute to Bob Marley with special uniform

Ajax have unveiled a new third kit inspired by Jamaican singer Bob Marley’s iconic song ‘Three Little Birds’.

The black strip, which features red, yellow and green details and has three little birds just below the collar on the back of the shirt, is a tribute to the Dutch club’s fans’ love for the reggae tune, The Independent reported.

The story of Ajax, Bob Marley and Three Little Birds started in August 2008, when Ajax played a friendly match in Cardiff, against Cardiff City. The Ajax fans were asked to remain in the stands after the game.

To entertain the fans, the stadium DJ played several tracks, one of which was “Three Little Birds.” The rest is history – with fans instantly embracing the song as their own and singing it at every game since. A true symbol of hope, the fans sing the song regardless of the score in the game.

As for the jersey itself, the kit arrives with a black base and features iconic rastafari-inspired red, yellow and green colourway on the three stripe and sleeve cuffs – with the back of the jersey’s collar featuring a symbol of three little birds sitting on Amsterdam’s Andreas crosses. The kit features a jersey, short and socks, with Amsterdam’s Andreas crosse prominently highlighted on the socks.