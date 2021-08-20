Experts name everyday habits that damage your body

There are six habits that are damaging your body, according to Eat This, Not That!.

Using Google instead of your brain: our constant access to online search functions has allowed us to delegate our deliberation and avoid the thinking process altogether. Studies have shown that this habit is making us mentally lazy and compromises our ability to think analytically down the road. "The research confirms that our reliance on our devices for answers is diminishing our natural curiosity and impeding our ability to think for ourselves," said Katie Belfi, a crisis management expert who focuses on resiliency.

Skipping meals: too much late-night eating sends you to bed with a too-full stomach. "You may be tired, but your digestive tract is running at full speed to process the big dinner you just downed," said Dr. Keith-Thomas Ayoob, Associate Clinical Professor Emeritus in the Department of Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. This study also suggests that skipping breakfast and late-night eating are also associated with more obesity and poor blood glucose control.

Sitting for too long: sitting for too long "can cause gluteal amnesia, a tightness in the glutes that can come from just sitting too long.," said Dr. Ayoob. Think lots of working from home that turns into "living at work," too many Zoom calls, never leaving the screen, etc. "To prevent it, get up and move at least every 30 minutes during the day and stretch your legs," said Dr. Ayoob.

Not eating enough fruit and vegetables: avoiding fruits and vegetables is really spoiling your body. "Avoiding them of not getting enough (about 2.5 to 3 cups daily, combined) and a good variety, means an increased risk for heart disease, stroke, constipation, colon cancer, buildup of bad bacteria in the gut, and lots more," said Dr. Ayoob

Doomscrolling: the new term for obsessively consuming bad news. Psychologists suggest that many of us do this as a means of coping with uncertainty, and despite the negative feelings it creates, we can't stop ourselves. "Studies have linked exposure to too much negative news – or even just negative headlines –to poor mental health, increased depression, and anxiety," said Belfi.

Sleeping next to your phone: "This device emits blue light, which can suppress melatonin production, consequently interfering with your body's circadian rhythm," said Sarah Rocha, CEO of AgelessBloom. This can cause insomnia, sleep disorders, and lethargy. "The best way to deal with this is to cut down your screen-time at least 30 minutes before you sleep," said Rocha.