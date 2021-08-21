UK, U.S. impose sanctions on Russian intelligence agents over Navalny poisoning
Britain and the United States imposed sanctions on Friday on men they said were Russian intelligence operatives responsible for the poisoning one year ago of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Reuters reports.
The two countries both targeted seven Russians with sanctions and also issued a joint statement warning Russia over chemical weapons.
Washington separately imposed sanctions on another two men and four Russian institutes it said were involved in chemical weapons research or what it described as an assassination attempt against Navalny.
