Vienna Talks to resume soon: Ulyanov

In reaction to the US Special Representative for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley's remarks, the Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said that the Vienna Talks will resume soon, Me he news agency reports.

In a tweet on late Friday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "It’s too early to be pessimistic, dear Rob. #ViennaTalks will resume soon."

"Chances to restore #JCPOA seem to be real, although not fully guaranteed, of course. That’s why the participants should address the remaining shambling blocks with due creativity," he added.

His tweet came as Robert Malley in an interview with Politico called Iran nuclear deal's fate"one big question mark".

“It’s just one big question mark,” he told. Rejoining the multinational accord “is not something that we can fully control,” he said, claiming a lack of engagement from the Iranians.