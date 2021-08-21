U.S. imposes Nord Stream 2 sanctions; opponents say they won't halt project

The Biden administration on Friday slapped sanctions on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, but opponents of the nearly completed project said the measures would not stop it, Reuters reports.

The sanctions were imposed on ship Ostap Sheremeta, ship owner JSC Nobility and construction company Konstanta, the State Department said in a report to congressional committees. A copy of the report was seen by Reuters.

U.S. President Joe Biden separately issued an executive order allowing for sanctions to be imposed on certain Russian pipelines.

But opponents of the $11 billion project to bring Arctic Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany said the pipeline would likely be completed despite the sanctions.

"These sanctions do nothing to halt Nord Stream 2," said Daniel Vajdich, president of Yorktown Solutions, which advises the Ukrainian energy industry on the matter.