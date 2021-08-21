Georgia reports 4 901 new cases of coronavirus, 74 deaths

4 901 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Georgia in the last 24 hours, according to stopcov.ge., InterPressNews reports.

46 595 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. As a result, 4 901 newly confirmed cases of the infection were identified in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases detected since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic is 510 941.

2 586 people have recovered and the total number of recovered persons has increased to 442 956.

74 more people have died of the virus. The total number of deaths has reached 6 723.