Russia records another 21,000 coronavirus cases - crisis center

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 21,000 to reach 6,726,523 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. According to data from the crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.31%, TASS reports.

In particular, Moscow recorded 1,852 new cases, followed by St. Petersburg (1,665), the Moscow Region (1,119), the Sverdlovsk Region (519) and the Nizhny Novgorod Region (502). Russia currently has 547,189 active COVID-19 cases.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia went up by 797 in the past 24 hours compared to 785 on the previous day, bringing the total to 175,282. The provisional death rate stands at 2.61%. In particular, Moscow reported 55 deaths, followed by St. Petersburg (38), the Krasnodar Region (34), the Sverdlovsk Region (30) and the Perm Region (29).

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia went up by 20,647, bringing the total to 6,004,052. According to its data, the share of recoveries rose to 89.3% of the total number of cases. In particular, Moscow reported 2,544 recoveries in the past 24 hours, followed by St. Petersburg (1,823), the Moscow Region (1,781), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (520) and the Perm Region (503).