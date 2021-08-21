Natural curse pursues Kuban

According to reports from the Phobos Weather Center, rainy and windy weather will continue to pursue south of Russia in the coming days.

"The weather curse continues to hang over the south of Russia! Bad weather, alas, will not be limited to one day," forecasters warned.

Half of the monthly norm of precipitation has already poured out in the Kuban on Saturday, the most intense rains are predicted on the Black Sea coast.

The reason for the bad weather is the cold front from Europe, which "activated the Black Sea depression."