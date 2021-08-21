Main » News

Residents of Armenia stole bull and calf and collided with truck

Residents of Armenia stole bull and calf and collided with truck

The cattle thieves got into an accident in the Aragatsotn region, the website of the criminal chronicle Shamshyan.com reports.

The police station received a signal about a collision of two cars in the city of Aparan at about 0345.

A VAZ-2106 crashed into a MAN truck parked on the side of the road. As a result, the 18-year-old driver of the VAZ-2106 and his 23-year-old passenger were injured. They were hospitalised. 

910 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Instagram

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars