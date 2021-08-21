Main » News

Russian-Iranian trade turnover grew 1.4 times

The trade turnover between Russia and Iran in the first six months of this year increased by 39.9% compared to the same period last year,  the trade mission of the Russian Federation in Iran informs, citing data from the Federal Customs Service.

"Trade turnover increased by 39.9% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 1,662.8 million dollars. Exports increased by 44.4% (1,124.2 million dollars). Imports increased by 31.3% (538.6 million dollars)",  TASS quotes the Federal Customs Service.

