Businessman responsible for death of three workers to be tried in Ingushetia

In Ingushetia, the investigation against an individual entrepreneur accused of violating the industrial safety requirements of hazardous production facilities (part 3 of article 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) was completed, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation informs.

As established by the investigation, in 2017, a local resident, conducting entrepreneurial activity without creating a legal entity in the field of production and sale of construction ash blocks, allowed to perform gas hazardous work, namely, repair and commissioning of uncertified gas-using equipment connected to the gas distribution network, a person with no required qualification and certification.