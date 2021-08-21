Putin and Erdogan call for peace and stability in Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin website informs.

"The presidents exchanged condolences in connection with the crash in Turkey of the Be-200ES aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry on August 14, 2021, on board of which there were both Russian and Turkish citizens. Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the significant contribution of Russian pilots to the fight against forest fires in the Republic and expressed his sincere gratitude for the assistance provided, " the message reads.

The heads of state discussed in detail the situation around Afghanistan, drawing attention to the importance of ensuring stability and civil peace, strict observance of order and legality in this country. Putin and Erdogan highlighted the primary nature of the tasks in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking. The leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues.

The presidents also touched upon the issues of trade and economic cooperation, primarily in the field of energy, and agreed on further personal contacts.

According to the message from Erdogan's office, the president said that Turkey can continue to secure the safety of the Kabul airport if there are appropriate conditions, which will help to address issues of concern to all parties, especially the international community and the Afghan people.

The Turkish President specified that the transit of power in Afghanistan should be smooth, and the Taliban (movement banned in Russia) is obliged to prevent the repetition of their past mistakes, respect all ethnic groups in Afghanistan and fulfil their promises. The country’s new government should be inclusive, reflecting the diversity of the people of this country.

The Turkish leader added that instead of introducing strict conditions, Ankara considers it necessary to leave open channels of communication with the Taliban.

The press service of Erdogan indicated that the heads of state agreed to coordinate the establishment of relations with the government to be created in Afghanistan. The Turkish President also expressed hope that the Taliban and representatives of the former authorities are negotiating to ensure peace and security.

In addition, Erdogan said that Moscow and Ankara attach great importance to economic cooperation, specifying that Turkey expects to increase the volume of gas supplies via the Turkish Stream pipeline, which will serve as a manifestation of the development of such cooperation.