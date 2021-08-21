Scorpions attack Shymkent

Arthropods not only attack local residents in the streets, but also sneak into their houses. In August alone, 39 people turned to doctors after being bitten by scorpions, 13 of them being children, the Otyrar.kz portal reports.

The number of scorpions has reached an abnormal level. For example, one of the residents of the city caught five scorpions at home in two weeks, a two-year-old child was bitten by a scorpion.

Doctors say that if children and the elderly have been attacked, they should seek for doctor’s help immediately.