Tashkent registeres Sputnik V produced in Uzbekistan

The Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which will be produced in Uzbekistan, is officially registered in the country. The corresponding decree of the Cabinet of Ministers was signed yesterday by Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

The document is called "On additional measures to ensure the stability of the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Uzbekistan associated with coronavirus infection." The joint venture Jurabek Laboratories has reached an agreement with the Russian company Vaktsina Cheloveka on the production of Sputnik V in Uzbekistan.