One-year-old child injured in road accident in Armenia

Four adults and a child were injured in a car accident on the Sevan-Getap road, Armenian media reported.

This morning a Mercedes driven by a 25-year-old resident of Yerevan and a Nissan driven by a 34-year-old resident of Hrazdan collided, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Both drivers, as well as a 26-year-old resident of Kapan, a 58-year-old resident of Hrazdan and a one-year-old girl with various injuries, were taken to the Sevan medical centre.