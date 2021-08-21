Main » News

Ambulance burned down in North Kazakhstan

Ambulance burned down in North Kazakhstan

An ambulance car burned down as a result of an accident in Petropavlovsk. The details of the incident were announced by the police.

Today, at about 4.30 local time, a driver of the GAZ car, born in 1966 lost control and crashed into a tree.

"According to the medical examination, the driver of the GAZ vehicle was sober. As a result of an accident, a man was injured and hospitalized with injuries of his lower extremities to the regional hospital for medical assistance," Sputnik Kazakhstan quotes law enforcement officers as saying.

1455 views





Videos

News

Populars