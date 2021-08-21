Ambulance burned down in North Kazakhstan

An ambulance car burned down as a result of an accident in Petropavlovsk. The details of the incident were announced by the police.

Today, at about 4.30 local time, a driver of the GAZ car, born in 1966 lost control and crashed into a tree.

"According to the medical examination, the driver of the GAZ vehicle was sober. As a result of an accident, a man was injured and hospitalized with injuries of his lower extremities to the regional hospital for medical assistance," Sputnik Kazakhstan quotes law enforcement officers as saying.