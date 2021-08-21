Main » News

Dozens of people infected at commemoration in Georgia

A case of mass infection with coronavirus occurred in the village of Uraveli, Akhaltsikhe region (Samtskhe-Javakheti region), the media informs.

According to the Rustavi 2 TV channel, 19 families took part in the commemoration for the 84-year-old woman, as a result, 41 people turned out to be infected  Five of them are hospitalized, among them two pregnant women and an infant, others are being treated at home.

