Dozens of people infected at commemoration in Georgia

A case of mass infection with coronavirus occurred in the village of Uraveli, Akhaltsikhe region (Samtskhe-Javakheti region), the media informs.

According to the Rustavi 2 TV channel, 19 families took part in the commemoration for the 84-year-old woman, as a result, 41 people turned out to be infected Five of them are hospitalized, among them two pregnant women and an infant, others are being treated at home.