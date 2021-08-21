Traffic allowed on Novorossiysk - Kerch highway

The movement of motor transport on the federal highway Novorossiysk - Kerch, previously limited due to flooding caused by rainfalls, was restored, the traffic police department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krasnodar Territory informs.

"Today at 18:10, the movement of vehicles in the area of the 65th kilometer of the Novorossiysk-Kerch federal highway was restored,” TASS cites the message of the ministry.